(5-4) will take on the (4-7) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 Ks, Hayden Wesneski will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Cubs have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+100). The total is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 5.79 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - SEA (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won three of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Mariners vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

