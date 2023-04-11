On Tuesday, Tommy La Stella (on the back of going 0-for-1 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)

La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 51.7% of his 60 games last season, La Stella picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two round-trippers.

La Stella picked up an RBI in 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 14 of 60 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 30 .213 AVG .264 .217 OBP .340 .326 SLG .374 8 XBH 8 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 13/1 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 31 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (54.8%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (19.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.8%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (19.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)