Ty France -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with 15 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
  • He ranks 49th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • France will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 in his last outings.
  • France has gotten at least one hit in 90.9% of his games this season (10 of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • France has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this season (72.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
  • Wesneski (0-0) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
