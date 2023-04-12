J.P. Crawford -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Wrigley Field

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .200 with four doubles and six walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.

Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

