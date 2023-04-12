Wednesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (6-4) against the Seattle Mariners (4-8) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on April 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-0) to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (0-1) will answer the bell for the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Mariners vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Mariners 1.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (54 total), Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have the ninth-best ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule