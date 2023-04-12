The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners will play on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Dansby Swanson and company.

Mariners vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 11 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Seattle is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 54 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .298.

The Mariners rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gilbert heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing four innings and giving up three earned runs.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

In two starts, Gilbert has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs L 14-9 Away - Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies - Home Marco Gonzales Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies - Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies - Home Luis Castillo German Márquez 4/17/2023 Brewers - Home Chris Flexen Brandon Woodruff 4/18/2023 Brewers - Home Logan Gilbert Eric Lauer

