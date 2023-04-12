(4-8) will square off against the (6-4) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 13 strikeouts, Logan Gilbert will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners -110 moneyline odds.

Mariners vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Mariners have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Mariners vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

