Teoscar Hernandez -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .191 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

This year, Hernandez has posted at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings