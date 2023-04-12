Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate
- La Stella is hitting .077 with a double.
- La Stella has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
- Stroman (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
