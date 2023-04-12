Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with 18 hits and an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- France is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- France has picked up a hit in 11 of 12 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In five games this season (41.7%), France has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year (75.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
- Stroman (2-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .917 WHIP ranks 12th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.