How to Watch the Canucks vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Canucks look to hold off the Coyotes on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Canucks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/16/2023
|Coyotes
|Canucks
|3-2 ARI
|12/3/2022
|Canucks
|Coyotes
|3-2 (F/OT) VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks rank 25th in goals against, giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Canucks rank 13th in the NHL with 265 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|79
|38
|63
|101
|46
|56
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|80
|31
|49
|80
|46
|58
|54.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|77
|7
|66
|73
|45
|56
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|80
|39
|33
|72
|28
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|73
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|40%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 290 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 24th in the league.
- The Coyotes have 221 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|81
|37
|48
|85
|62
|58
|35.5%
|Nick Schmaltz
|62
|21
|35
|56
|55
|60
|39.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|63
|11
|37
|48
|44
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|76
|24
|21
|45
|31
|31
|40.2%
|Barrett Hayton
|81
|19
|24
|43
|40
|34
|50.9%
