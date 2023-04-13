Coming off a win last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Canucks look to hold off the Coyotes on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Canucks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/16/2023 Coyotes Canucks 3-2 ARI
12/3/2022 Canucks Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks rank 25th in goals against, giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
  • The Canucks rank 13th in the NHL with 265 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 79 38 63 101 46 56 44.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 80 31 49 80 46 58 54.9%
Quinn Hughes 77 7 66 73 45 56 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 80 39 33 72 28 32 0%
Brock Boeser 73 18 37 55 21 23 40%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes' total of 290 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 24th in the league.
  • The Coyotes have 221 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 81 37 48 85 62 58 35.5%
Nick Schmaltz 62 21 35 56 55 60 39.8%
Matias Maccelli 63 11 37 48 44 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 76 24 21 45 31 31 40.2%
Barrett Hayton 81 19 24 43 40 34 50.9%

