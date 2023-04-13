Coming off a win last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Canucks look to hold off the Coyotes on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Canucks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Coyotes Canucks 3-2 ARI 12/3/2022 Canucks Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks rank 25th in goals against, giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Canucks rank 13th in the NHL with 265 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 79 38 63 101 46 56 44.1% Jonathan Tanner Miller 80 31 49 80 46 58 54.9% Quinn Hughes 77 7 66 73 45 56 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 80 39 33 72 28 32 0% Brock Boeser 73 18 37 55 21 23 40%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 290 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Coyotes have 221 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players