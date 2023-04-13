The Vancouver Canucks (37-37-7) and Arizona Coyotes (28-40-13) play at Mullett Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ. The Canucks knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, putting up 27 goals while giving up 27 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (21.9%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+125)

Coyotes (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have finished 13-7-20 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 37-37-7.

Vancouver is 13-12-5 (31 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Canucks scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Vancouver has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (3-14-0 record, six points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals 51 times, and are 34-10-7 in those games (to record 75 points).

In the 31 games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 14-14-3 to record 31 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 15-17-4 (34 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 19-16-3 to record 41 points.

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.73 27th 25th 3.6 Goals Allowed 3.58 24th 22nd 29.8 Shots 25.8 32nd 12th 30.8 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 12th 22.3% Power Play % 19.1% 24th 31st 71.7% Penalty Kill % 74.9% 27th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Canucks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ

ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.