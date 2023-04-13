The Vancouver Canucks (37-37-7) host the Arizona Coyotes (28-40-13) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ. The Canucks took down the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Canucks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ

ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-145) Coyotes (+125) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have gone 16-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vancouver is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Canucks vs. Coyotes Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 265 (13th) Goals 221 (27th) 292 (25th) Goals Allowed 290 (24th) 60 (12th) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 68 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 79 (32nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver went over in three of its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Canucks are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Canucks' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 265 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Canucks are ranked 25th in total goals against, conceding 3.6 goals per game (292 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (-27) ranks them 23rd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.