Canucks vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (37-37-7) host the Arizona Coyotes (28-40-13) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ. The Canucks took down the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Canucks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-145)
|Coyotes (+125)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have gone 16-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vancouver is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 59.2%.
Canucks vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|265 (13th)
|Goals
|221 (27th)
|292 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|290 (24th)
|60 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (23rd)
|68 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|79 (32nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver went over in three of its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Canucks are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Canucks' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 265 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Canucks are ranked 25th in total goals against, conceding 3.6 goals per game (292 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (-27) ranks them 23rd in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.