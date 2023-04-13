The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) visit the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Kraken are riding a three-game home winning streak.

The Kraken have put up a 7-3-0 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 42 total goals (nine power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.7%) while allowing 23 goals to their opponents.

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-105)

Kraken (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.8)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-27-8 overall) have posted a record of 9-8-17 in games that have needed OT this season.

Seattle has earned 36 points (16-7-4) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in 11 games and they've earned two points (0-9-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned four points (1-9-2 record).

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 55 games, earning 94 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 20-7-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 33-17-4 (70 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 24 games. The Kraken finished 11-10-3 in those matchups (25 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.56 3rd 11th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 15th 31.8 Shots 30.4 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27.1 2nd 18th 20.5% Power Play % 19.9% 20th 19th 77% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 21st

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

