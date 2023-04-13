The Seattle Kraken (46-27-8), winners of three straight home games, host the Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Kraken (+100) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle has a record of 17-20 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 264 (14th) Goals 288 (3rd) 224 (11th) Goals Allowed 249 (14th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 48 (20th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (20th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Three of Seattle's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Over the last 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken's 288 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.

The Kraken's 249 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +39.

