A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 14 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-1 with an RBI.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .200 with two home runs and three walks.
- Twice in six games this season, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 10.5% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gomber (0-2) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
