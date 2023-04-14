Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has four doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .233.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), with more than one hit three times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (41.7%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one.
- In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
