The Miami Heat (44-38) take on the Chicago Bulls (40-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at FTX Arena. Bam Adebayo of the Heat and Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Heat lost to the Hawks 116-105. With 33 points, Kyle Lowry was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Lowry 33 4 5 0 0 6 Tyler Herro 26 6 0 2 0 2 Jimmy Butler 21 4 9 2 1 0

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls were victorious in their most recent game versus the Raptors, 109-105, on Wednesday. Zach LaVine was their leading scorer with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 39 6 3 1 0 2 DeMar DeRozan 23 7 3 0 2 0 Nikola Vucevic 14 13 4 1 1 0

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces his squad in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also posts 20.4 points and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro is posting 20.1 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is averaging a team-high 11 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 17.6 points and 3.2 assists, making 52% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

DeMar DeRozan is putting up a team-best 5.1 assists per game. And he is contributing 24.5 points and 4.6 rebounds, making 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

LaVine is the Bulls' top scorer (24.8 points per game) and assist man (4.2), and contributes 4.5 rebounds.

Patrick Williams gives the Bulls 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Bulls receive 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic CHI 17.8 9.3 2.9 0.6 0.1 0.9 Jimmy Butler MIA 17.7 2.6 5.6 1 0 0.5 Zach LaVine CHI 21.9 3 4.8 0.6 0.2 1.7 Tyler Herro MIA 17.4 3.2 3.1 0.5 0 2.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 11.9 6.2 2.2 0.7 0.5 0 DeMar DeRozan CHI 15.9 3.2 4.6 1 0.3 0.7

