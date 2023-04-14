On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 13 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .351 with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Kelenic is batting .500 with three homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (0-2) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.