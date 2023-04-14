Friday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (5-8) against the Colorado Rockies (5-8) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 14.

The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales (1-0) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-2).

Mariners vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
  • The Mariners have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.
  • Seattle has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Mariners have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Seattle has scored 59 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 8 @ Guardians W 3-2 Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
April 9 @ Guardians L 7-6 George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
April 10 @ Cubs L 3-2 Luis Castillo vs Drew Smyly
April 11 @ Cubs L 14-9 - vs Hayden Wesneski
April 12 @ Cubs W 5-2 Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
April 14 Rockies - Marco Gonzales vs Austin Gomber
April 15 Rockies - George Kirby vs Ryan Feltner
April 16 Rockies - Luis Castillo vs German Márquez
April 17 Brewers - Chris Flexen vs Corbin Burnes
April 18 Brewers - Logan Gilbert vs Eric Lauer
April 19 Brewers - Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer

