Mariners vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will look to get to Austin Gomber when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
The Rockies have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Mariners vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-4.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners are 3-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 13 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-1).
- The Mariners have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-5
|3-3
|2-2
|3-5
|4-5
|1-2
