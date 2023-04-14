Sam Haggerty is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .143 with a walk.

Haggerty has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Haggerty has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

