Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last game, had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 114-98 win over the Jazz.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gilgeous-Alexander's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 31.4 32.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.0 Assists 4.5 5.5 4.8 PRA 43.5 41.7 41.8 PR -- 36.2 37 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for taking 18.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 5.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 38 35 7 5 3 0 1 12/3/2022 35 33 1 6 1 1 3 10/19/2022 37 32 6 5 2 2 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.