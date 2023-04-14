On Friday, Ty France (.356 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, four walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Austin Gomber TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.518) and OPS (.937) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

France is batting .391 during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

France has gotten a hit in 12 of 13 games this year (92.3%), including six multi-hit games (46.2%).

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (46.2%), France has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (76.9%), including three multi-run games (23.1%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

