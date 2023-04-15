The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (15) this season while batting .366 with nine extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 10th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Kelenic enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.
  • Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (33.3%), and in 8.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Rockies will send Feltner (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
