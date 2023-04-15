The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (15) this season while batting .366 with nine extra-base hits.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Kelenic enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).

Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (33.3%), and in 8.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

