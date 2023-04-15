The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Curry totaled 26 points and seven assists in his last game, which ended in a 157-101 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Let's break down Curry's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.4 27.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.6 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.6 PRA 41.5 41.8 39.9 PR -- 35.5 33.3 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Stephen Curry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

Curry is responsible for attempting 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.9 per game.

Curry's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Kings are 25th in the NBA, allowing 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings have given up 26.7 per contest, 28th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 33 25 7 6 3 1 2 11/13/2022 37 27 6 4 3 0 1 11/7/2022 38 47 8 8 7 0 0 10/23/2022 31 33 5 2 7 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Curry or any of his Warriors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.