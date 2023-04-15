After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .236 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Hernandez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.
  • Hernandez has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with multiple hits on four occasions (28.6%).
  • In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this season (28.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Feltner (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.