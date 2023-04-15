Tommy La Stella is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 15 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-4.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy La Stella? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

  • La Stella is batting .077 with a double.
  • La Stella has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Feltner (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.