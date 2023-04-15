Tommy La Stella is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 15 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-4.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

La Stella is batting .077 with a double.

La Stella has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

