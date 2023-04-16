On Sunday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has two home runs and three walks while batting .143.

Twice in eight games this season, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 8% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

