The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Noah Davis TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .234 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In 46.2% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

