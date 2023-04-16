Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After batting .100 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .098 with five walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.