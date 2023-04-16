Mariners vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (6-8) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (5-9) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (1-0) for the Seattle Mariners and Noah Davis for the Colorado Rockies.
Mariners vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Seattle has not been bigger favorites this season than the -300 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 64 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|@ Cubs
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Drew Smyly
|April 11
|@ Cubs
|L 14-9
|- vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 12
|@ Cubs
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
|April 14
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|- vs Austin Gomber
|April 15
|Rockies
|W 9-2
|George Kirby vs Ryan Feltner
|April 16
|Rockies
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Noah Davis
|April 17
|Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Corbin Burnes
|April 18
|Brewers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Colin Rea
|April 19
|Brewers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer
|April 21
|Cardinals
|-
|George Kirby vs Steven Matz
|April 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Miles Mikolas
