Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Luis Castillo on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Rockies Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -300 +240 8 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have compiled a 5-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 45.5% of those games).
  • Seattle has not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 75% chance to win.
  • Seattle has played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-1).
  • The Mariners have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-5 3-3 2-2 5-5 5-5 2-2

