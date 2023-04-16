Mariners vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Luis Castillo on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under is listed in this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Marinersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-300
|+240
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have compiled a 5-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 45.5% of those games).
- Seattle has not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 75% chance to win.
- Seattle has played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-1).
- The Mariners have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-5
|3-3
|2-2
|5-5
|5-5
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.