The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8)

Timberwolves (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Nuggets have covered more often than the Timberwolves this year, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 mark of the T-Wolves.

Denver covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 45.8% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8 or more (40%).

Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year.

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.

The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Minnesota puts up 115.8 points per game and give up 115.8, ranking them 12th in the league offensively and 18th on defense.

At 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.

In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Minnesota attempts 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Minnesota's baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.4% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.