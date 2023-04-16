After batting .326 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .250 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Hernandez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings