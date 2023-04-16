Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate
- La Stella is batting .071 with a double and a walk.
- Once in seven games this season, La Stella got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- La Stella has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
