The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and five RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .220 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Burnes (1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.