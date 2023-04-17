The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and five RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .220 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 42.9% of his games this year, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings