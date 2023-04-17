Cooper Hummel -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cooper Hummel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cooper Hummel At The Plate

  • Hummel is hitting .111 with a double and a walk.
  • Hummel has had a hit in a game twice this season, in eight games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Hummel has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.19), 28th in WHIP (1.096), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.