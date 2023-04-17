Cooper Hummel -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate

Hummel is hitting .111 with a double and a walk.

Hummel has had a hit in a game twice this season, in eight games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Hummel has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings