Domantas Sabonis be on the court for the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 126-123 win over the Warriors, Sabonis tallied 12 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Let's look at Sabonis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.1 18.9 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.4 Assists 6.5 7.3 6.7 PRA 38.5 38.7 37 PR -- 31.4 30.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Domantas Sabonis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Warriors

Sabonis has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 13.0% and 16.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 35 12 16 2 0 0 3 11/13/2022 34 26 22 8 2 0 0 11/7/2022 33 19 14 6 0 0 0 10/23/2022 22 19 14 4 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sabonis or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.