J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .313 with four doubles, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has five doubles and 11 walks while batting .260.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Crawford enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .462.
- In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.94).
- The Brewers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Burnes (1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.