Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .129 with three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .114 with five walks.
- Wong has had a base hit in four of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Burnes (1-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
