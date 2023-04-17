The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .238 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Hernandez has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3).
