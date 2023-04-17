Tommy La Stella -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

  • La Stella has a double and a walk while hitting .071.
  • La Stella produced a hit in one of seven games so far this season.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3).
