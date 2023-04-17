Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy La Stella -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate
- La Stella has a double and a walk while hitting .071.
- La Stella produced a hit in one of seven games so far this season.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3).
