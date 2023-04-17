After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.484) and OPS (.911) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 62nd in slugging.
  • In 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%) France has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • France has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (43.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).
  • In 75.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.94).
  • The Brewers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Burnes (1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.