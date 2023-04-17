Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.484) and OPS (.911) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 62nd in slugging.
- In 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%) France has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- France has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (43.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).
- In 75.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.94).
- The Brewers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Burnes (1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
