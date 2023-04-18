The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock has two home runs and three walks while hitting .125.
  • Pollock has gotten a hit in two of nine games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
  • The Brewers will look to Rea (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
