A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has two home runs and three walks while hitting .125.
- Pollock has gotten a hit in two of nine games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- The Brewers will look to Rea (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
