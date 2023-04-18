Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .226.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (nine of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 46.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- Rea (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.