The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (hitting .267 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, eight walks and three RBI), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .250 with five doubles and 12 walks.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 144th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Crawford has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Crawford has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in eight of 17 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings