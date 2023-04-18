Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .129 in his past 10 games, with two walks and two RBI), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has five walks while batting .106.
- In four of 15 games this year, Wong has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Rea (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his second this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
