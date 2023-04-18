The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .129 in his past 10 games, with two walks and two RBI), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has five walks while batting .106.

In four of 15 games this year, Wong has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings