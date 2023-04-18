How to Watch the Kraken vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
You can watch the action on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Avalanche play the Kraken.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|1/21/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
|10/21/2022
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
