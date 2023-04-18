The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

You can watch the action on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Avalanche play the Kraken.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players