The opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 10:00 PM ET and airing on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche have -200 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Kraken vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Seattle and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 50 of 82 games this season.

The Avalanche are 17-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Kraken have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in three, or 25.0%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Colorado has compiled a 12-2 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

Seattle has played with moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and won that game.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 3-6-1 6.3 3.60 2.30

